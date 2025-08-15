Standard Bank Egypt office eyes Gulf money flows
Egypt forms an important part of the nexus between the Gulf Cooperation States and East Africa, says CEO
15 August 2025 - 05:00
Banking major Standard Bank has received regulatory approval to open a representative office in Egypt, taking its presence in Africa to 21 countries, as it pursues money flows from Gulf States into the fast growing East Africa.
“The bank already has clients that are based in Egypt. We already do business with a number of clients, some of which are banks, including the Egyptian central bank. Egypt forms an important part of the nexus between the Gulf Cooperation States and East Africa,” group CEO Sim Tshabalala told Business Day...
