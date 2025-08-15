Scale lifts Standard Bank’s global markets to record profit
Group credits performance of business to on-the-ground teams with deep local and international market knowledge
15 August 2025 - 05:00
Standard Bank’s global markets unit reported a record profit of R5.4bn in the six months ended June, a surge of 64% from the previous period, cementing its place as a key cog in the group’s corporate and investment banking (CIB) division.
The “Big Blue” as Standard Bank is referred to in high finance circles due to the sheer size of its balance sheet, said the scale of the global markets business provided a differentiated ability to access liquidity and aggregate risk across the diverse product set and operating markets...
