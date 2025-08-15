Nedbank to sell its ETI stake for R1.8bn
Bosquet Investments, the private investment vehicle of Alain Nkontchou, the managing partner of Enko Capital Management, is the buyer
15 August 2025 - 08:39
Nedbank has entered into an agreement to sell its 21.2% shareholding in Ecobank Transnational Incorporated (ETI) for $100m, or about R1.8bn.
The group said on Friday that it had entered into a sale and purchase agreement with Bosquet Investments, the private investment vehicle of Alain Nkontchou, the managing partner and co-founder of African-focused asset management group Enko Capital Management LLP...
