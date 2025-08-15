Redefining leadership: Nedbank CIB women
Meet 10 remarkable women changing the face of the finance industry. They’re proof that leadership is not defined by gender — it’s defined by impact
This Women’s Month, Nedbank Corporate and Investment Banking (CIB) is celebrating its exceptional women through a campaign with a bold and thought-provoking message: “We don’t hire women. We hire the best people for the job, who happen to be women.”
It’s a statement designed to challenge stereotypes and spark meaningful conversation. Hiring isn’t about ticking boxes. It’s about recognising excellence, nurturing leadership, and creating space for innovation.
From “A woman should know her place” in 2023 to “Women are the issue” in 2024, and now “We don’t hire women”, the message behind Nedbank CIB’s annual Women’s Month campaigns has remained consistent: break down outdated perceptions and celebrate merit without compromise.
This Women’s Month, 10 remarkable professionals are profiled in a special e-zine (see below). Their stories reflect resilience, ambition, and authenticity. These are women who have navigated complex industries, led high-impact deals, and inspired others simply by showing up as themselves.
By sharing their stories, Nedbank CIB hopes to inspire the next generation of women in finance and demonstrate that leadership is not defined by gender — it’s defined by impact.
Puleng Khunou on passion-driven success
“My primary focus was always to ensure I succeeded in whatever I did. I suppose you could say I’ve been working all my life. In both primary and high school, I worked in my family’s spaza shop, and during university, I worked in retail. I’ve always had a strong drive to be independent,” says Puleng Khunou, divisional executive: Client Coverage at Nedbank CIB.
• Click here to learn more about Khunou’s hunger for success and what she enjoys about infrastructure and public sector finance.
Vanessa Murray on the art of leadership
“I’ve learnt that leadership isn’t about having all the answers; it’s about creating space for others to bring their best ideas forward. My job is to ensure that I support my team and help them navigate the challenges they encounter,” says Vanessa Murray, divisional executive: Property Finance at Nedbank CIB.
• Click here to discover how Murray leads with empathy, integrity and purpose.
Trishna Sewnarain on navigating a male-dominated environment
“One of the biggest challenges I’ve faced was navigating environments where my voice was either underestimated or overlooked, especially early in my career. That was tough. But I learnt that consistency, credibility, and always showing up with your best work eventually speak volumes,” says Trishna Sewnarain, head: Institutional FX and Money Market at Nedbank CIB.
• Click here for Sewnarain’s lesson on turning a challenging situation into an opportunity for growth.
Apelele Fundama on managing the work-life balance
“Work-life balance is subjective and varies depending on the different phases of the transactions I’m working on. I approach it day by day – some days start early and end late, while others allow for a breather, an early dinner, and the chance to log back on later in the evening,” says Apelele Fundama, senior associate: Corporate Finance at Nedbank CIB.
• Click here to learn how Fundama stays adaptable and intentional while navigating the demands of corporate finance.
Pindiwe Letlape on what influenced her career choices
“My choices were influenced quite a bit by my upbringing. Both my parents were in the sciences, so naturally I leant towards that world,” says Pindiwe Letlape, principal: Transactional Services, Sales at Nedbank CIB.
“As a child, I spent a lot of time with my dad in the lab during weekends and school holidays, and I saw myself following a similar career path. I even enrolled for microbiology and biotechnology in my first year at university, but realised it wasn’t for me. I made the switch to financial information systems in my second year, and that’s what opened the door to banking.
“What really drew me in was the interconnectedness between banking and information systems, especially in digital banking. I was fascinated by how data and systems come together to create solutions for clients.”
• Click here to discover how Letlape kicked off her dynamic career in investment banking and what inspired her to focus specifically on transactional services.
Sandi Mda on what attracted her to corporate and investment banking
“I actually wanted to be a lawyer in high school. I was drawn to the boldness of the legal figures I would see on TV, advocating for their convictions. However, my family strongly encouraged a career in finance, and so I followed their advice. Over time, I found a space in banking where I could channel that same sense of purpose and presence,” says Sandi Mda, principal: Syndication and Distribution at Nedbank CIB.
• Click here to learn how Mda found purpose and presence in investment banking through Nedbank’s graduate programme.
Melanie Steen on what women in corporate should know
“It’s not all glamorous lunches and power suits. It’s long hours, high stakes, and always having to be ‘on’. It’s enriching if you’re committed, curious, and relational. Don’t forget what you bring to the table as a woman: fresh thinking, empathy, and resilience,” says Melanie Steen, associate principal: Leveraged and Diversified Finance at Nedbank CIB.
“Don’t be afraid to ask for what you need – whether it’s support, flexibility, mentorship, or an opportunity. What’s the worst that could happen? Someone can only say ‘no’. So, speak up, back yourself, and stay the course.”
• Click here for Steen’s advice on overcoming “imposter syndrome”, a challenge many women face when navigating new roles and male-dominated environments.
Nolukhanyo Mqhayi on building authentic relationships in male-dominated spaces
“In my career, first as an engineer and now as a banker, I’ve always worked with men as colleagues, subordinates, and leaders. I learnt early on to hold my own. Today, I don’t walk into rooms trying to prove myself; I bring confidence in my knowledge and focus on the task,” says Nolukhanyo Mqhayi, principal: Energy Finance at Nedbank CIB.
“However, networking remains challenging – informal settings like golf courses often exclude women, making it necessary to put in extra effort to build authentic relationships.”
• Click here to discover what led Mqhayi to shift her focus from engineering to the world of energy finance.
Raginee Naidoo on her career journey
“As a child, I wanted to be an air hostess – a career far removed from banking. One would say my journey has been long but interesting, characterised by twists and turns from a challenging childhood to success as a senior trader at Nedbank,” says Raginee Naidoo, senior trader: Asset and Liability Management at Nedbank CIB.
“I’ve reached this point by applying one key principle: listening, observing, and learning. Starting as a waste clerk at a local bank and working in various divisions has been truly rewarding. When I was introduced to the trading room at Nedbank, I knew that’s where I wanted to be. I felt a sense of purpose and excitement, and I’ve never looked back.”
• Click here for Naidoo’s advice for aspiring female bankers.
Jadee Coetzee on being a working mother
“I don’t think life and work can be balanced all the time. I love the quote by [US TV producer and screenwriter] Shonda Rhimes: ‘Whenever you see me succeeding in one area of my life, that almost certainly means I am failing in another, and that’s okay.’ I’m a mother of two boys and I don’t try to give 100% to everything all at once. I make conscious decisions; sometimes work takes priority, sometimes it’s family, and I don’t feel guilty about that,” says, Jadee Coetzee, principal: Energy and Metals, Global Commodity Finance at Nedbank CIB.
To other working mothers, she says: “Build a strong support system – you won’t manage without a village. You need people you trust, especially when juggling ambition, work, and family. I used to think I could do it all alone, but I’ve learnt it’s okay to ask for help.”
• Click here for Coetzee’s advice on walking into any room with courage and conviction.
Showcasing the inspiring women of Nedbank CIB
