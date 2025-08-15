Redefining leadership: Nedbank CIB women

This Women’s Month, Nedbank Corporate and Investment Banking (CIB) is celebrating its exceptional women through a campaign with a bold and thought-provoking message: “We don’t hire women. We hire the best people for the job, who happen to be women.”

It’s a statement designed to challenge stereotypes and spark meaningful conversation. Hiring isn’t about ticking boxes. It’s about recognising excellence, nurturing leadership, and creating space for innovation.

From “A woman should know her place” in 2023 to “Women are the issue” in 2024, and now “We don’t hire women”, the message behind Nedbank CIB’s annual Women’s Month campaigns has remained consistent: break down outdated perceptions and celebrate merit without compromise.

This Women’s Month, 10 remarkable professionals are profiled in a special e-zine (see below). Their stories reflect resilience, ambition, and authenticity. These are women who have navigated complex industries, led high-impact deals, and inspired others simply by showing up as themselves.

By sharing their stories, Nedbank CIB hopes to inspire the next generation of women in finance and demonstrate that leadership is not defined by gender — it’s defined by impact.