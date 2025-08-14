WATCH: Franchise momentum boosts Standard Bank’s earnings

Companies / Financial Services

14 August 2025 - 19:48
Picture: ESA ALEXANDER
Standard Bank posted a 10% rise in interim headline earnings per share, driven by robust franchise momentum and active capital management. Business Day TV unpacked the performance with CEO Sim Tshabalala.

Race is on to succeed Sim Tshabalala as Standard Bank boss

Tshabalala will end his stay at the helm of the group in 2027 and CFO Arno Daehnke will also retire in that year
Franchise momentum boosts Standard Bank’s first-half earnings

Balance sheet growth, robust fee and trading revenue growth, and controlled costs underpin strong performance, says CEO Sim Tshabalala.
