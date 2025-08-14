Business Day TV speaks to Shane Watkins from All Weather Capital and Roy Mutooni from Sanlam Investments
Team SA in Washington will have photos of our top general cosying up to Iran’s military chief shoved under their noses
Attendees will not be able to engage meaningfully with SA’s challenges, says chair Geraldine Fraser-Moleketi
Interministerial committee, chaired by deputy president, is overseeing the National Dialogue
Tshabalala will end his stay at the helm of the group in 2027 and CFO Arno Daehnke will also retire in that year
Business Leadership SA’s reform tracker brings independent accountability to the state’s promises
Europe, Ukraine seek a say in any endgame after Kyiv says talks with Trump on Wednesday were ‘pivotal’
Stars aside, SA’s cricketers remain a team who appear to be following trends rather than setting them
Toyota currently only sells hybrid electric vehicles in SA, but leads with a commanding 67% of that market
Standard Bank posted a 10% rise in interim headline earnings per share, driven by robust franchise momentum and active capital management. Business Day TV unpacked the performance with CEO Sim Tshabalala.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Franchise momentum boosts Standard Bank’s earnings
Business Day TV speaks to Sim Tshabalala, CEO of Standard Bank
Standard Bank posted a 10% rise in interim headline earnings per share, driven by robust franchise momentum and active capital management. Business Day TV unpacked the performance with CEO Sim Tshabalala.
Race is on to succeed Sim Tshabalala as Standard Bank boss
Franchise momentum boosts Standard Bank’s first-half earnings
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.