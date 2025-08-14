SA banks to tighten independence of boards
Prudential Authority says effective corporate governance in banks and controlling companies is critical to economy
14 August 2025 - 05:00
SA’s regulator of the banking sector, the Prudential Authority (PA), is looking to tighten the board independence of the country’s lenders.
To this end, the regulator has issued a public comment draft directive requiring banks and controlling companies to have in place and implement a policy promoting the principle of board independence...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.