Race on to succeed Sim Tshabalala as Standard Bank boss
Tshabalala will end his long-term stay at the helm of the group at the end of 2027, and CFO Arno Daehnke will also retire in that year
14 August 2025 - 12:09
Shares in Standard Bank rallied on Thursday after the lender gave itself more than two years to pick its next leader, after announcing that Sim Tshabalala would bring to an end his long-term stay at the helm of the group at the tail end of 2027.
Group CFO Arno Daehnke will also retire in 2027, implying that work has begun to ensure an orderly succession on the two key roles at the helm of Africa’s largest banking group by assets, at R3.4-trillion...
