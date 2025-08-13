WATCH: Why millions trust Capitec to keep it simple

Bank on it is a bold new video and podcast series launched in partnership with Business Day and hosted by Koshiek Karan.

Karan, who has extensive experience in investment banking and private equity, is known for demystifying finance in an entertaining, relatable way through his platform Banker X.

In this episode of Bank on it, he speaks to Asha Patel, the head of brand and communications at Capitec, and Francois Viviers, the bank’s executive for marketing and communication.

Throughout the chat, the pair offer high-level insights into how Capitec innovates in a supremely competitive fintech market.

Unique process of trust-building

In a world of bots, blockchain and banking jargon, Capitec keeps it authentic. The bank’s top executives talk about how to build long-term loyalty through consistency, not gimmicks.

The role of social media influencers, who are also Capitec clients, is a key component of its bid to win the trust of SA’s next-gen clients. And these youngsters will suffer no fools.