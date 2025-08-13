Companies / Financial Services

BUSINESS DAY SPOTLIGHT

PODCAST | AI agents in SA banks: Reality or fiction?

Subash Sharma, chief digital officer for Absa’s personal and private banking unit, joins host Mudiwa Gavaza

13 August 2025 - 16:11
by Mudiwa Gavaza
The move towards artificial intelligence (AI) agents in SA’s banking sector is the focus of this edition of Business Day Spotlight.

This is part of a growing trend around AI-powered agents, known as agentic AI, taking over more tasks from human beings — for example, an agent that works like a personal assistant — making bookings, creating meetings and summarising notes and other important information.

For a bank, this includes AI agents that can handle customer queries, give financial advice, or even approve a credit or loan application.

Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Subash Sharma, chief digital officer for Absa’s personal and private banking unit. 

Absa recently revealed its incoming agentic AI capabilities, showcasing the group’s goal of shaping the next generation of customer interaction and digital service delivery. 

Join the discussion: 

Sharma says agentic AI could enhance customer experience through digital agents, be the basis of internal tools that support front-line staff — including wealth advisers and contact centre representatives — and help build incident prevention root cause analysis to vastly improve security and operational automation. 

Sharma also highlights how AI adoption is taking place and the considerations for consumers. 

Business Day Spotlight is an Arena Podcasts production. 

Subscribe for free: Simplecast | Spotify | Apple Podcasts

