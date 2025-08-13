Nedbank acquires fintech company iKhokha for R1.65bn
The acquisition will deepen Nedbank’s support for small and medium-sized enterprises
13 August 2025 - 09:08
Nedbank Group has entered into a binding agreement to acquire 100% of fintech innovator iKhokha for a cash consideration of about R1.65bn.
The agreement, signed on Tuesday, marks a significant milestone in Nedbank’s strategy to deepen its support for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) through digital innovation and inclusive financial services, it said in a statement on Wednesday...
