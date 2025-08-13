Capitec expects increase in interim earnings
Simplification of transaction fees and merchant commission, and reduction in transaction fees made ‘meaningful difference’ to clients, says bank
13 August 2025 - 11:02
Capitec Bank Holdings expects its half-year earnings to rise as all its businesses contributed positively, it said on Wednesday.
Group headline earnings per share (HEPS) for the six months to end-August were expected to be between 6,764c and 7,041c, representing an increase of between 22% and 27%, it said in a statement...
