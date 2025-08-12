Doubling down on tech investments is bearing fruit for Weaver Fintech. The group reported 45% growth in half-year headline earnings per share (HEPS) and lifted its dividend by 47%, driven by a strong performance by its fintech division. Business Day TV spoke to CEO Sean Wibberley for more on the results.
WATCH: Weaver Fintech posts 45% jump in interim HEPS
Business Day TV spoke to Sean Wibberley, CEO of Weaver Fintech
