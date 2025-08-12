Companies / Financial Services

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: Weaver Fintech posts 45% jump in interim HEPS

Business Day TV spoke to Sean Wibberley, CEO of Weaver Fintech

12 August 2025 - 15:11
by Business Day TV
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Sean Wibberley. Picture: SUPPLIED
Sean Wibberley. Picture: SUPPLIED

Doubling down on tech investments is bearing fruit for Weaver Fintech. The group reported 45% growth in half-year headline earnings per share (HEPS) and lifted its dividend by 47%, driven by a strong performance by its fintech division. Business Day TV spoke to CEO Sean Wibberley for more on the results.

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Nombasa Tsengwa breaks silence on Exxaro exit
Companies / Mining
2.
Absa’s Punki Modise joins push against Basel III ...
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Tiger Brands gets Competition Commission nod to ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Fragrances take lead as consumers seek affordable ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
5.
Pepkor gets nod to acquire Legit and sister ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.