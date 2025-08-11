Absa’s Punki Modise joins push against Basel III revolt
Capital rules designed for casino finance are now pricing out classrooms, railways and power grids
11 August 2025 - 12:14
Punki Modise, Absa's strategist and head of sustainable finance, has added her clout to Standard Bank boss Sim Tshabalala’s, urging global regulators to dial down tough international capital rules that starve investments in roads, grids and classrooms.
“If we can unlock that capital, it could be redirected towards financial inclusion and other development priorities,” Modise said in an interview with Business Day. ..
