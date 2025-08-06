Quilter’s first half AUM rise amid strong flow momentum
Its Affluent and High Net Worth segments both outperformed their market peers for level of inflows
06 August 2025 - 09:24
UPDATED 06 August 2025 - 09:49
Wealth management company Quilter Plc has reported a rise in assets under management in the first half as the group built on the progress of the past two years and saw strong flow momentum across its business.
Total assets under management and administration (AuMA) increased by 6% in the six months ended June to £126.3bn, reflecting net inflows of £4.3bn and a positive contribution from markets despite US dollar weakness over the period. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.