Companies / Financial Services

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: Nedbank resets Africa strategy

Business Day TV speaks to Mike Davis, CFO of Nedbank

05 August 2025 - 19:57
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Nedbank’s top brass are in advanced discussions over the group’s investment in Central and West Africa. Picture: SUPPLIED
Nedbank’s top brass are in advanced discussions over the group’s investment in Central and West Africa. Picture: SUPPLIED

Nedbank says its board has approved a plan to dispose of its investment in Ecobank, as the lender resets its approach to how it does business in Africa. Business Day TV caught up with CFO Mike Davis to discuss this pivot and to dig deeper into the bank’s financials.

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Shoprite to exit Malawi after 25 years
Companies / Retail & Consumer
2.
IDC’s R2bn ArcelorMittal loan headache
Companies / Industrials
3.
Just Share slams Woolworths’ staff benefits as ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Anglo and Peabody lock horns over R69bn coal deal ...
Companies / Mining
5.
KPMG SA taps insider as new CEO
Companies / Management

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.