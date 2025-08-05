Nedbank’s top brass are in advanced discussions over the group’s investment in Central and West Africa. Picture: SUPPLIED
Nedbank says its board has approved a plan to dispose of its investment in Ecobank, as the lender resets its approach to how it does business in Africa. Business Day TV caught up with CFO Mike Davis to discuss this pivot and to dig deeper into the bank’s financials.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Nedbank resets Africa strategy
Business Day TV speaks to Mike Davis, CFO of Nedbank
