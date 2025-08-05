The JSE has benefited from elevated equity market activity with first-half revenue climbing 11.8% and net profit after tax jumping 13.2%. Africa’s largest stock exchange operator has described this performance as “strong” and Business Day TV sat down with the firm’s CEO, Leila Fourie to find out more.
WATCH: Leila Fourie, CEO of JSE, on strong first-half performance
Business Day TV speaks with Leila Fourie, CEO of JSE
