WATCH: Leila Fourie, CEO of JSE, on strong first-half performance

Business Day TV speaks with Leila Fourie, CEO of JSE

05 August 2025 - 19:58
by Business Day TV
JSE CEO Leila Fourie. Picture: SUPPLIED
JSE CEO Leila Fourie. Picture: SUPPLIED

The JSE has benefited from elevated equity market activity with first-half revenue climbing 11.8% and net profit after tax jumping 13.2%. Africa’s largest stock exchange operator has described this performance as “strong” and Business Day TV sat down with the firm’s CEO, Leila Fourie to find out more.

