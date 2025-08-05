Nedbank board approves plan for Ecobank disposal
The group is speaking to interested parties, says CEO Jason Quinn
05 August 2025 - 08:34
Nedbank's board has approved a formal plan to dispose of its investment in Ecobank Transnational, it said on Tuesday.
Nedbank CEO Jason Quinn said the board had approved a formal plan to dispose of its investment in ETI and it had been classified as a noncurrent asset held for sale in terms of IFRS 5. The group is engaging interested parties...
