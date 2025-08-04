FirstRand ‘working though’ UK FCA’s proposals on motor finance commissions
UK’s top court overturned a landmark ruling on car finance commissions last week
04 August 2025 - 11:34
FirstRand on Monday welcomed the judgment from the Supreme Court in the UK on motor finance commissions cases, saying it is working through the UK Financial Conduct Authority’s (FCA) initial thinking on a proposed redress scheme.
In December 2024, the FirstRand Bank London branch obtained permission from the Supreme Court to appeal the UK Court of Appeal’s judgment against it in respect of the Wrench and Johnson motor finance commissions cases. The appeal was heard by the Supreme Court between April 1 and 3...
