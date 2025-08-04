FirstRand wins legal victory in UK but ‘working though’ regulatory proposals
UK’s top court overturned a landmark ruling on car finance commissions last week
FirstRand has won an important victory in the UK Supreme Court on the motor finance commissions case that has been hanging over the bank and its UK competitors, but will now have to wait for details of the redress scheme that the UK regulator plans to implement to compensate customers who were overcharged.
The banking group, which last year set aside a R3bn accounting provision for the motor finance case, said on Monday it might have to increase the provision. Should this be the case, normalised earnings growth for the year would trend closer to the bottom end of the guidance it provided in June, said FirstRand, which is due to report its June year-end result on September 11...
