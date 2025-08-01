Companies / Financial Services

PODCAST | Verto’s push to win Africa’s cross-border payments market

Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Cornelius Coetzee, country director for Verto SA

01 August 2025 - 14:06
by Mudiwa Gavaza
Cornelius Coetzee, country director for Verto SA. Picture: SUPPLIED.
Verto’s push to win Africa’s cross-border payments market is the focus of this edition of Business Day Spotlight. 

Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Cornelius Coetzee, country director for Verto SA. 

Verto is cross-border payments provider that enables businesses to send and receive money in more than 170 countries, and convert between 49 currencies.

According to Coetzee, Verto has succeeded in helping to reduce intermediary fees and speed up settlement times in complex currency transactions and channels.

He says this a critical factor for helping businesses operating across Africa.

Join the discussion: 

“Traditional cross-border payments have been a headache for businesses; they are slow, expensive and lack transparency. Our white paper even highlighted a 40% reduction in cross-border payment costs through digital solutions. Platforms like Verto are tearing down those barriers. We are talking near-instant settlement, dramatically lower fees and real-time FX management”

During the discussion, the payments executive highlights Verto’s business model; challenges and opportunities for cross-border payments in Africa; and the partnerships underpinning the company’s service.

Coetzee is of the view that Africa’s digital finance landscape could be a global benchmark in 10 years.

“Cross-border payments will be near-instant and remarkably affordable, igniting unprecedented regional trade. Access to credit will be massively expanded through alternative data and AI [artificial intelligence]. Africa will be seen not just as an adopter, but a true global leader in financial innovation and inclusion,” he says.

Business Day Spotlight is a MultimediaLIVE Production. 

Subscribe for free: Simplecast | Spotify | Apple Podcasts

MORE PODCASTS:

PODCAST | Advocate Thandi Orleyn’s four-decade career in focus

Business Day Spotlight is joined by Orleyn, the retiring chair of BP Southern Africa
Business
1 day ago

PODCAST | The work to make SA businesses more digitally secure

Business Day Spotlight is joined by Nabeel Rajab, technical solutions architect at Cisco SA
Companies
4 days ago

PODCAST | Changes to the POPI Act and what they mean for businesses

Business Day Spotlight speaks to Mercia Fynn, partner at law firm Adams & Adams
Companies
1 week ago
