Visa opens data centre as part of R1bn SA investment
Visa says local infrastructure investment will play vital role in advancing SA’s digital economy
24 July 2025 - 16:34
Visa has opened its first data centre in Africa as part of a R1bn investment over the next three years into SA.
The payments giant says this move represents a significant expansion of its global processing network, VisaNet, which powers more than 1i00-billion transactions annually across 200 countries and territories...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.