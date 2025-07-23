Santam off to the UK in ‘transformational’ deal
The company says international expansion and diversification is a ‘key strategic pillar’
23 July 2025 - 15:43
Santam is bullish about its diversification blueprint after the group launched a foray in the UK market, targeting more than £300m in initial gross written premiums.
SA’s largest short-term insurer, worth R50bn on the JSE, said on Wednesday that it had reached an agreement with Lloyd’s to launch a syndicate based in London...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.