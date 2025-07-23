JSE considers 24-hour trading
Round-the-clock hours could enable real-time response
23 July 2025 - 05:00
The JSE, whose quarter of listings are made up of dual listings, is monitoring global events that have seen the world’s largest stock exchange pursue 24-hour trading hours, with Africa’s largest bourse likely to follow suit.
This comes as the London Stock Exchange (https://www.businesslive.co.za/bd/companies/financial-services/2025-07-20-london-stock-exchange-taking-a-careful-look-at-moving-to-24-hour-trading/) Group (LSEG), Nasdaq and New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) have either announced or are said to consider extending their trading hours to 24 hours...
