New chapter at Capitec as Gerrie Fourie hands over baton to Graham Lee
Fourie will still be involved in rolling out the company’s strategy
21 July 2025 - 05:00
Graham Lee has officially begun his tenure as Capitec CEO, after the lender’s mainstay executive Gerrie Fourie bid the group farewell at the AGM held on Friday.
Fourie — said to have been hand-picked by the group’s founder, erstwhile CEO and chair Michiel le Roux for the role — will still be involved in rolling out the company’s strategy, particularly its international expansion ambitions...
