Capitec set to enter market for cross-border remittances
Bank will target seven African nations in a move to further diversify revenue streams
21 July 2025 - 05:00
SA’s largest bank by customer numbers, Capitec, is set to launch a foray into the growing cross-border remittances market , targeting about seven African countries, in a move that will see the group further diversify its revenue streams.
“I think it’s quite exciting to go into that particular market,” Gerrie Fourie told the group’s shareholders at the AGM held on Friday, his last day at the helm of the lender following his retirement...
