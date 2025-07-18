Sanlam’s Satrix taps Kenyan market after success in SA
Expansion of Satrix offering into Kenya will ‘aid development of capital markets in that country’
18 July 2025 - 05:00
Satrix, SA’s foremost provider of index-tracking investment products and exchange traded funds (ETFs), is on the hunt for growth in East Africa with the listing of one of its funds on the Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE).
The move gives the company, which has the largest market share in the ETF industry in SA at nearly 30%, exposure to Kenya, East Africa’s economic powerhouse...
