M-Kopa disburses more than R35bn in loans across African operations
Being recognised as one of the world’s top fintechs represents a critical inflection point, says CEO
18 July 2025 - 05:00
Fintech operator M-Kopa says it has disbursed more than R35bn in loans across its African operations, which include SA, underscoring the opportunity for alternative lending on the continent.
Over the years, Africa has become a hotbed of financial technology (fintech) innovation as entrepreneurs look to serve people that are usually not qualified for formal financial services such as banking. While many of these companies tend to do one thing well, such as mobile payments, insurance and cross-border payments, one area that has done well is lending, usually in micro form. ..
