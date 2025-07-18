Battle royal as FirstRand wrestles UAE’s largest bank over trademark
Banking group argues the brand name FAB infringes that of its biggest subsidiary, FNB
18 July 2025 - 05:00
Africa’s largest banking group by market value, FirstRand, will next month engage in a titanic battle with the United Arab Emirates’ (UAE) largest lender, First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB), at the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) over the latter’s trademark application in SA.
FirstRand, worth about R420bn on the JSE, argues that the brand name FAB is too similar to its biggest subsidiary, FNB, and would cause confusion in the market...
