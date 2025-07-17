African Bank’s 50 years of pain and glory
17 July 2025 - 05:00
African Bank, which this week marked 50 years, a period in which it survived a near-death experience a decade ago, is looking to win market share in the highly competitive business banking segment.
The personal and business & commercial lender traces its roots to July 1975, when a group of black business people, led by entrepreneur Sam Motsuenyane put together R1m to establish the bank...
