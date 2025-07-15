PIC to up investments in rural and township enterprises
Interested intermediaries will need to have experience in fundraising and deployment of capital in early-stage businesses
15 July 2025 - 05:00
The Public Investment Corporation (PIC), Africa’s largest fund manager is looking to increase its rural and township economy pipeline, with a particular emphasis on black-owned enterprises.
To this end, the money manager, which has about R3-trillion assets under management, has gone to market looking to invest in non-bank financial intermediaries focused on rural and township development...
