Ninety One’s assets under management rise
The AUM include £1.9bn from the transfer of Sanlam Investments UK's active asset management business to Ninety One UK
15 July 2025 - 08:46
Ninety One’s assets under management (AUM) rose to £139.7bn at the end of June from £128.6bn a year ago and £130.8bn at the end of the March quarter, the group said on Tuesday. SA’s largest money manager said the AUM included £1.9bn from the transfer of Sanlam Investments UK’s active asset management business to Ninety One UK.
The creation of a long-term active asset management relationship between Ninety One and Sanlam Life Insurance is a step closer to fulfilment, with the completion of the UK component of the transaction in June...
