Brait to boost investment in Virgin Active amid wellness kick
The holding company has set aside growth capex for its gym unit over the next three years
14 July 2025 - 05:00
Investment holding company Brait has high hopes for its biggest asset, Virgin Active, as global trends point to an increased focus on health and wellness.
The group laid out plans in its latest annual results to increase capital expenditure in the gym conglomerate over the next three years...
