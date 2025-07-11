Standard Bank’s love affair with family-owned businesses grows stronger
CEO of business and commercial banking says firms with a family touch tend to be the biggest employers
11 July 2025 - 05:00
With family-owned businesses already a significant contributor to Standard Bank’s business and commercial banking (BCB) unit, the group believes it can still grow this segment — not just in SA but across the several African jurisdictions where it is present.
BCB earlier this year extended its Mauritius offshore offering to family-owned businesses, which are increasingly seeking banking solutions that offer wealth preservation, currency risk management and access to global markets...
