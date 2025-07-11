African Bank steps closer to buying Eskom’s staff home loan book
Negotiations concluded on terms of transaction and regulatory approvals are awaited, says Eskom
11 July 2025 - 05:00
JSE-bound African Bank is a step closer to completing the purchase of Eskom’s R5.7bn staff home loan book, with the deal now subject to regulatory competition approvals.
Eskom on Thursday said it had concluded the negotiations on the terms of the transaction. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.