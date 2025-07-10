Companies / Financial Services

WATCH: Assessing the attractiveness of the London Stock Exchange

Business Day TV speaks to Naeem Aslam, chief information officer at Zaye Capital Markets

10 July 2025 - 20:03
London Stock Exchange CEO Dame Julia Hoggett and Valterra CEO Craig Miller. Picture: SUPPLIED
Since 2016, 213 firms have exited the London Stock Exchange (LSE) and added to this, PwC reports that IPO activity in Europe dropped 65% during the first half of this year. Business Day TV spoke to Naeem Aslam, chief information officer at Zaye Capital Markets, for an assessment of the attractiveness of the LSE amid this trend.

