Paymenow secures R400m from Standard Bank
Company’s app allows employees to cash out a percentage of their earnings before payday
08 July 2025 - 20:13
Local fintech operator Paymenow has secured a R400m line of credit from Standard Bank to help fund its business of giving employees access to their earnings instead of having to wait for the end of the month.
This week Standard Bank extended the working capital facility structured by Stellenbosch-based earned wage access (EWA) provider Paymenow...
