Moody’s flags Standard Bank’s high exposure to government debt
Bank’s R272bn exposure to domestic sovereign debt makes its credit profile interlinked with that of the state, ratings agency says
08 July 2025 - 05:00
Standard Bank SA’s exposure to government debt amounts to about 13% of the lender’s R2-trillion assets in its biggest market, with Moody’s saying the group’s high exposure to domestic sovereign debt makes the company’s credit profile interlinked with that of the state.
In essence, SBSA business, which has a 23% deposits market share in Africa’s largest economy, has about R272bn exposure directly and indirectly to SA’s multitrillion debt pile, making it one of the biggest financiers of government and state-owned companies...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.