SA banks are in an expansionary phase, says S&P
Agency says banks are not exposed to large-scale refinancing risk thanks to limited exposure to global funding
04 July 2025 - 06:12
Ratings agency S&P says the economic risk for SA banks has reduced and the sector has entered an expansionary phase as investments in logistics, renewable energy and infrastructure open up lending opportunities.
The agency said the country’s leading lenders would also be aided by an expected uptick in household lending, which it expected to unfold at a measured pace...
