Investec pumps R4bn into petrol stations
04 July 2025 - 05:00
Investec has increased its exposure at SA’s fuel retail stations to more than R4bn, with the lender saying the sector is an important driver of employment in a job-scarce economy.
The company said its R4.4bn exposure to the sector is primarily through funding provided to operators of fuel retail businesses across the country...
