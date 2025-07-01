Nedbank: SA’s Best SME Bank for fourth consecutive year

After a series of international award wins in 2024, Nedbank has once again reinforced its position as a leading bank for small and medium enterprises (SMEs).

This year it has secured international recognition as the Best Bank for SMEs by several awards, including the Global Finance Magazine Awards 2025, Digital Banker, Global SME Banking Innovation Awards 2025, and, for the fourth consecutive year, the Asian Banker, Global Middle East and Africa Awards.

“These international awards affirm Nedbank’s unwavering focus on delivering a compelling value proposition for SMEs, offering tailored banking solutions, expert guidance, and seamless digital experiences designed to help businesses thrive,” says Alan Shannon, executive: Small Business at Nedbank.

“More than just banking, we see SMEs as the backbone of our economy, and we are dedicated to fostering their growth for the broader benefit of our country’s economy. These accolades reinforce our purpose of using our financial expertise to do good by enabling small businesses to scale, create jobs, and contribute meaningfully to economic development.”