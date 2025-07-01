Investec’s UK business hits zero coal exposure ahead of schedule
The group is confident it will meet its SA target in the next five years
01 July 2025 - 05:00
Investec’s UK business has hit its target of zero thermal coal exposure in its loan book two years ahead of schedule, with the group confident it will meet its SA target in the next five years.
The lender said on Monday its UK business had as of September 2024 eliminated all coal exposures in its loan book, “achieving a target that was originally set for 31 March 2027”...
