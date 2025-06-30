Companies / Financial Services

WATCH: Unpacking Invicta’s annual results with CEO Steven Joffe

Business Day TV speaks to Steven Joffe, CEO of Invicta

30 June 2025 - 19:35
Invicta CEO Steven Joffe. Picture: SUPPLIED
Investment firm Invicta has described its annual results as “strong” as headline earnings per share rose 14% during the period. Business Day TV sat down with the group’s CEO, Steven Joffe, to discuss the performance in detail.

