Christo Wiese’s Invicta reports uptick in earnings
HEPS were up 14% year on year thanks to recent deals
30 June 2025 - 13:11
Industrial holding company Invicta reported an uptick in annual earnings on Monday, reflecting the payoff of the group’s deal making over the past year.
Invicta closed two big deals in the year to end-March, the first being the disposal of property owned by its Kian Ann joint venture in Singapore. The property was disposed of and the operations moved to China, which resulted in a one-off profit attributable to Invicta of R222m, or 231c, which accounted for a substantial portion of the 57% increase in basic earnings per share...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.