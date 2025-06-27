Companies / Financial Services

WATCH: Insights from Santam’s 2025 insurance barometer

Business Day TV spoke to Atang Matebesi, CEO of Santam Client Solutions

27 June 2025 - 15:49
by Business Day TV
Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA

Santam's 2025 insurance barometer highlights how the insurance industry is adapting to increased challenges relating to rising crime, failing infrastructure and climate-change-related risk. Business Day TV discussed the findings of the barometer in greater detail with Atang Matebesi, CEO of Santam Client Solutions.

