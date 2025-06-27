Santam's 2025 insurance barometer highlights how the insurance industry is adapting to increased challenges relating to rising crime, failing infrastructure and climate-change-related risk. Business Day TV discussed the findings of the barometer in greater detail with Atang Matebesi, CEO of Santam Client Solutions.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Insights from Santam’s 2025 insurance barometer
Business Day TV spoke to Atang Matebesi, CEO of Santam Client Solutions
