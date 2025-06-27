Absa’s SA ops to drive group earnings growth in first half
Group is maintaining its full-year earnings guidance issued in March
27 June 2025 - 09:33
Absa is maintaining the full-year earnings guidance it issued in March, despite an uncertain and global economic environment.
For the first half of the 2025 financial year, the group expected mid-single-digit revenue growth, with higher growth in non-interest income than net interest income, it said in a voluntary update on Friday...
