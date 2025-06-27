63 is the new 60 as Standard Bank follows peers in raising retirement age
The change takes effect in January, opening the door for CEO Sim Tshabalala to stay longer at the helm of Standard Bank
27 June 2025 - 14:58
Standard Bank has increased the retirement age of its executive to 63 years, looking to hold on to its top brass for longer in a fiercely competitive jobs market for skilled executives.
The lender said on Friday that it had taken a decision to increase the normal retirement age for executives from 60 to 63 years...
