Nedbank mulls Central and West Africa exit
Sale of stake in pan-African lender Ecobank is on the cards
26 June 2025 - 05:00
Nedbank’s top brass are in advanced discussions over the group’s investment in Central and West Africa via its stake in Ecobank Transnational Incorporated (ETI) — with a possible sale of its stake in the pan-African lender on the cards.
Nedbank and ETI formed an alliance in 2008, with Nedbank buying 21% of Ecobank in 2014 for about $500m...
