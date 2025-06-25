Companies / Financial Services

WATCH: TymeBank slams ID verification fee hike

Business Day TV speaks to Coen Jonker, TymeBank co-founder

25 June 2025 - 19:25
Two men inspect a Tyme Bank terminal. Picture: MASI LOSI
The home affairs department has announced a 6,500% increase in the cost charged to companies for verifying identities against the National Population Register. The move has faced a backlash from TymeBank co-founder Coen Jonker, who has written an open letter to the home affairs minister asking for the reversal of the fee hike. Business Day TV spoke to Jonker for more insight

