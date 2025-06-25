SA’s fastest-growing banks split on Leon Schreiber’s decision
Home affairs aims to upgrade the National Population Register, which will result in a 6,500% increase in the cost charged to firms for verifying identities against the register
25 June 2025 - 15:35
Capitec, SA’s largest retail bank by customer numbers, has come out in support of the decision by the department of home affairs’ initiative to upgrade the National Population Register, a move that will see a 6,500% increase in the cost charged to companies for verifying identities against the register.
The move has drawn sharp criticism from Patrice Motsepe-backed TymeBank, which has 11-million clients. However, Capitec, with its 24 million clients, has said it would absorb the costs on behalf of its clients...
