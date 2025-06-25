Nedbank dials down GDP growth after poor first-quarter data
The bank expects the economy to record growth of only 1% this year, well below population growth
25 June 2025 - 10:43
Nedbank expects SA’s economy to record a pedestrian 1% growth this year, well below population growth as structural obstacles weigh on the economy.
The group on Tuesday said it had cut its SA growth forecast for this year, after poor first-quarter data that showed the economy expanded by a marginal 0.1% compared with the fourth quarter of 2024...
